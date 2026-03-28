Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paysign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

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Paysign Stock Performance

Paysign stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Paysign has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Paysign had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysign by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paysign by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 909,825 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Paysign by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,457,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 187,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysign

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Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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