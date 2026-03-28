Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Releases Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $14.73 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $94.14 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 3.5%

MUEL opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.87. Paul Mueller has a fifty-two week low of $198.99 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

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Paul Mueller Company Profile

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Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures stainless steel, aluminum and other corrosion-resistant metal equipment for industrial and hygienic applications. Its core offerings include storage tanks, pressure vessels, pasteurizers, fermenters, mixers, fillers and custom process systems. The company also provides engineering design, installation, field services and aftermarket support, ensuring its equipment meets stringent safety, hygiene and regulatory standards.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Paul Mueller Company has grown from a regional fabricator into a publicly traded supplier with manufacturing facilities in multiple U.S.

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