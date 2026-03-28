Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.89 Million Stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the period. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF comprises 3.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 463.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

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