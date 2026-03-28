Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 0.8%

SOLS opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 288.58. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

Solstice Advanced Mat ( NASDAQ:SOLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLS. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.