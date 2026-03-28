Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $361.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 335.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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