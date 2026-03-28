Pareto Securities Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinor ASA from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.61.

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Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.0%

Equinor ASA stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $25.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after buying an additional 3,659,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after buying an additional 2,137,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 113.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Equinor ASA

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Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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