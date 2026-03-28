Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,533,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,961,000 after acquiring an additional 86,212 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,376,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,653 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dover by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,130,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,458,000 after purchasing an additional 294,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 717.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,656,000 after buying an additional 193,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.54.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,407.24. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.