Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 73,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PWR opened at $549.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $583.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $643.00 price objective (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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