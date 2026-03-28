Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JHEM opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $655.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.