Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,685 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,382,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,169,000 after purchasing an additional 422,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,643,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,012,000 after buying an additional 1,620,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $708,366,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,447,000 after buying an additional 212,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $266.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $207.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.57.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $250.57 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $4,006,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,246.96. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 24,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $5,934,309.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,640,757.34. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,929 shares of company stock worth $24,692,134. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Further Reading

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