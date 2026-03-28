Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,878 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

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Bank of America Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Read

Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Article

Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Positive Sentiment: Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI‑Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Press Release

Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI‑Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. PR

Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Research Note

Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Article

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Article

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted Bank of America “balances” costs from an Epstein settlement while advancing AI advisor tools — ongoing legal/settlement headlines can create headline risk and investor caution. Article

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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