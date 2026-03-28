Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,719 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 598.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 71.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 39.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Atlassian by 32.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,512,008.25. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,234,908.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,154,856.40. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 266,623 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,987 over the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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