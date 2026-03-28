Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 113,208 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 165.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,130,000.

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Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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