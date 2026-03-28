Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

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