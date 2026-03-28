Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZALT. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 431,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:ZALT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.