Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $147.56. 42,723,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 50,508,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.96.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Up Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Finally, AMG Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.