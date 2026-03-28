Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $34.74. Otsuka shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 9,942 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Otsuka Price Performance

Otsuka Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19.

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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