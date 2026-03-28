Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,441 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 26th total of 146,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Orlen to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Orlen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSKOF

Orlen Stock Down 7.5%

About Orlen

OTCMKTS:PSKOF opened at C$33.40 on Friday. Orlen has a fifty-two week low of C$16.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.73.

(Get Free Report)

Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF), formally known as PKN Orlen, is a leading integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Płock, Poland. The company’s core operations span refining, petrochemical production and the distribution of fuels and energy products. Through its extensive refining network, Orlen processes crude oil into a range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and lubricants, supplying both domestic and international markets.

In addition to refining, Orlen maintains a robust retail segment operating thousands of service stations under its Orlen and Star brands across Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orlen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orlen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.