Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,093 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 26th total of 6,614 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of ORGNW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,204. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

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Origin Materials Company Profile

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Origin Materials, Inc is a materials science company focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable carbon-negative materials. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in West Sacramento, California, the company has pioneered a platform that converts abundant carbon sources—such as wood residuals and other biomass—into key chemical building blocks. Origin’s proprietary process integrates thermochemical conversion and catalytic upgrading to produce intermediates that can replace fossil-based feedstocks in the production of plastics, textiles and other industrial materials.

At the core of Origin’s business is its carbon-negative materials platform, which enables the manufacture of bio-based chemicals including precursors for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers and other specialty compounds.

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