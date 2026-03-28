ON (NYSE:ONON) CEO Sells $165,128.50 in Stock

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $165,128.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,357,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,995,825.80. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ON Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $58.00 target price on ON and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ON from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $525,784,000. Sinvest Investments II Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ON by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,455 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter worth about $248,113,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,177,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group trimmed its price target to $60 but kept an Outperform rating, signaling the firm still sees medium‑term upside despite near‑term concern. Telsey lowers PT

Telsey Advisory Group trimmed its price target to $60 but kept an Outperform rating, signaling the firm still sees medium‑term upside despite near‑term concern. Positive Sentiment: Management transition includes co‑CEO arrangements and a new CFO, which management frames as a planned succession that could preserve strategy and brand continuity — a stabilizing message for long‑term investors. Yahoo Finance valuation piece

Management transition includes co‑CEO arrangements and a new CFO, which management frames as a planned succession that could preserve strategy and brand continuity — a stabilizing message for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large volume of put options (about 19,421 contracts), indicating elevated short‑term hedging or bearish bets that can increase volatility. (No article link provided)

Unusual options activity: traders bought a large volume of put options (about 19,421 contracts), indicating elevated short‑term hedging or bearish bets that can increase volatility. (No article link provided) Negative Sentiment: Two law firms (Pomerantz LLP and Johnson Fistel) launched investigations into On on behalf of shareholders, raising legal overhang risk and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz alert Johnson Fistel notice

Two law firms (Pomerantz LLP and Johnson Fistel) launched investigations into On on behalf of shareholders, raising legal overhang risk and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martin Hoffmann sold ~4,150 shares (disclosed SEC Form 4). While small relative to his stake, the sale timed near the leadership announcement likely amplified investor unease. InsiderTrades alert

CEO Martin Hoffmann sold ~4,150 shares (disclosed SEC Form 4). While small relative to his stake, the sale timed near the leadership announcement likely amplified investor unease. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage and headlines (e.g., Schaeffers/Zacks) show the stock has experienced sharp intraday selling and a steep recent decline as investors price in execution risk and uncertainty around growth. Schaeffers story Zacks market note

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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