Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,212 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 26th total of 27,640 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omron Stock Down 3.0%

OMRNY opened at $26.95 on Friday. Omron has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

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Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Omron had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omron will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMRNY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omron

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omron

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Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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