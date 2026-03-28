Olin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,753 call options.
Olin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.56.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olin Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Olin
In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 92,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $2,073,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,661.68. This trade represents a 67.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $57,690.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,054. This trade represents a 60.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 99,379 shares of company stock worth $2,238,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Olin by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,804,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,393 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,476,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,063.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,486,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $27,843,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 141.3% in the third quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,924,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.
In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.
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