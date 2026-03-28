NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.