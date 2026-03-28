Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.9750. Approximately 60,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

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Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with regular income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. state and local governments, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and notes. By focusing on instruments that are free from federal AMT, the fund targets investors looking for tax-advantaged income in a structured, professionally managed vehicle.

Since its inception in September 2008, NUW has employed an active management approach, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.

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