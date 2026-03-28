NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 15,959,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 25,863,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Included on a list of “14 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts,” highlighting NuScale’s small modular reactor tech and long-term addressable market—this is bullish for long-term narrative and institutional interest. Article Title

Included on a list of “14 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts,” highlighting NuScale’s small modular reactor tech and long-term addressable market—this is bullish for long-term narrative and institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool published a feature weighing NuScale’s long-term upside from nuclear demand against execution, financing, and commercialization risks — useful for investors assessing asymmetric upside but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

The Motley Fool published a feature weighing NuScale’s long-term upside from nuclear demand against execution, financing, and commercialization risks — useful for investors assessing asymmetric upside but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging material misstatements/omissions about NuScale’s commercialization strategy for its reactor projects; the filings follow a prior steep share decline and create potential legal exposure, distraction, and litigation costs. Representative filing notice: Kessler Topaz. Article Title

Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging material misstatements/omissions about NuScale’s commercialization strategy for its reactor projects; the filings follow a prior steep share decline and create potential legal exposure, distraction, and litigation costs. Representative filing notice: Kessler Topaz. Negative Sentiment: Numerous investor-alerts and lead-plaintiff solicitations (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Rosen, Gross, and others) are circulating; they emphasize the April 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status—expect continued negative headlines and potential trading volatility while these matters progress. Example notice: BFA Law. Article Title

Numerous investor-alerts and lead-plaintiff solicitations (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Rosen, Gross, and others) are circulating; they emphasize the April 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status—expect continued negative headlines and potential trading volatility while these matters progress. Example notice: BFA Law. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain challenged: the company’s Feb. 26 quarter showed a significant EPS miss, very low revenue, and negative margins/ROE—factors that amplify investor concerns about execution and cash needs amid legal risks (see analyst / press commentary). Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised shares of NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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