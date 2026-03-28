Norden Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,708,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,160,000 after buying an additional 1,311,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,005,000 after acquiring an additional 955,862 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,818,000 after acquiring an additional 563,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,874,000 after acquiring an additional 547,663 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,544,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

IVW opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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