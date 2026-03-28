Norden Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,949,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $211.69 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.07 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ross Stores

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About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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