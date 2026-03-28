Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,183,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,199,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,367.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,315.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.39. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total transaction of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,033.22. This trade represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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