Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.81 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 71.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,835.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,979.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,943.34. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,550.00 per share, with a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,550. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 258 shares of company stock valued at $404,236. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group set a $2,325.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,238.27.

Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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