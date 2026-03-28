nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.43 and last traded at $67.8720. Approximately 253,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,640,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of nLight to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Get nLight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nLight

nLight Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nLight

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 12,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $742,193.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,409.44. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $116,471.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,973.58. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $9,223,597. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nLight by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in nLight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in nLight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nLight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.