nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $58.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3125.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLight in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on nLight in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on nLight from $40.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity at nLight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

In other news, CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $116,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,973.58. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 12,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $742,193.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 170,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,409.44. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,597. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in nLight during the 4th quarter worth about $41,315,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 377.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 835,720 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLight during the third quarter worth about $22,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,864,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,130,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 537.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 532,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $64.32 on Friday. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -136.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLight Company Profile

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nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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