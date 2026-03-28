Nexusmind Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.79 Million (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Nexusmind has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00005126 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexusmind has a market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind’s launch date was September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official website is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 3.39483721 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexusmind should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

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