NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Update

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,987 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the February 26th total of 8,202 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextTrip in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NextTrip to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NextTrip in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Institutional Trading of NextTrip

NextTrip Stock Up 20.5%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRP. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextTrip by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,230,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRP opened at $2.65 on Friday. NextTrip has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). NextTrip had a negative net margin of 698.51% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextTrip will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About NextTrip

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NextTrip, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc is based in Sunrise, Florida.

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