NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Update

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,987 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the February 26th total of 8,202 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on NTRP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextTrip in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NextTrip to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NextTrip in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
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Institutional Trading of NextTrip
NextTrip Stock Up 20.5%
NTRP opened at $2.65 on Friday. NextTrip has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.
NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). NextTrip had a negative net margin of 698.51% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextTrip will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
About NextTrip
NextTrip, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc is based in Sunrise, Florida.
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