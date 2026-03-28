NEXPACE Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. NEXPACE has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXPACE token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXPACE has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Profile

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 994,552,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,722,189 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official website is msu.io.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 994,552,574.16977337 with 259,722,189.16977337 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.27560523 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $5,365,298.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.