New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research cut shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

NFGC opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in New Found Gold by 66.6% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold deposits in eastern Canada. The company’s principal asset is the Queensway Project, located in the Central Newfoundland gold belt, a region renowned for high-grade orogenic gold systems. New Found Gold employs systematic drilling and geophysical surveying to delineate multiple high-potential zones along a 25-kilometre strike corridor, targeting both near-surface and deeper structural targets.

The Queensway Project has garnered attention for its visible gold-bearing quartz veins and robust drill intercepts, which have extended known mineralized zones and uncovered new targets.

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