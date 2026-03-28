Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 5,083 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 265.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after buying an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.67 and a 200-day moving average of $477.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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