Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 18,960 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $40.54 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.

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