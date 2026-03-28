Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $192,734,000. Amundi increased its position in Boeing by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after purchasing an additional 764,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5,247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 443,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,826,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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