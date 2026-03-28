Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $1.86 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,242,000 after buying an additional 1,295,102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,128,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,079,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 133,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $30.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.