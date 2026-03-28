Net Worth Advisory Group Has $827,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $294.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

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