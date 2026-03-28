Net Worth Advisory Group Has $2.84 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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