Net Worth Advisory Group Has $1.38 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $136,401,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE
Trending Headlines about Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lumentum’s stock hit new highs after being added to major benchmarks, a move that typically forces index funds to buy shares and supports sustained demand. Lumentum (LITE) Stock Reaches Record Peak on S&P 500 Addition and Major NC Facility Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced plans for a new U.S. plant to produce lasers for AI data centers, naming NVIDIA as a customer — a revenue and margin tailwind if volumes scale to meet AI/optics demand. Lumentum plans new U.S. plant to produce lasers for AI data centers, Nvidia to be customer
- Positive Sentiment: Market analytics and trade flow services flagged “power inflow” / institutional outlier signals and large “big money” buys into LITE, which traders interpret as confirmation of institutional accumulation driving short-term momentum. Lumentum Shares Rise 3% After Key Trading Signal
- Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlights persistent “big money” inflows and historical outlier performance since 2016, reinforcing the narrative of institutional support and momentum. Watch Lumentum Rise on Big Money Buys
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary grouped LITE among tech names showing double-digit gains recently, citing AI demand and cloud momentum that benefit Lumentum’s optics and laser exposure. 4 Tech Picks That Saw Double-Digit Gains Amid Volatility in Past Month
- Neutral Sentiment: General market roundups and “stocks to watch” lists (WSJ, Seeking Alpha, MSN) have highlighted LITE’s momentum; useful for visibility but less directly catalytic than index inclusion or confirmed customer wins. Stocks to Watch: Unity, Carnival, AstraZeneca
- Neutral Sentiment: Brief overnight/trending summaries have amplified attention on LITE among retail investors; this raises volume and volatility but is not a fundamental driver on its own. Lumentum Holdings (LITE) stock is trending overnight: Here’s what you should know
Lumentum Trading Up 2.0%
Lumentum stock opened at $702.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.14 and a 200-day moving average of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $808.80.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
See Also
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