Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 10,868 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $87.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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