Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in American International Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

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American International Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AIG opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore decreased their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

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About American International Group

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American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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