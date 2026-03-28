Nepsis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 3.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.14.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Coinbase Global News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 438,120 shares of company stock worth $73,878,750 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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