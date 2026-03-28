Nepsis Inc. Grows Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Realty Trust accounts for 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 63,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $142.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.39 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Wall Street Zen lowered Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company’s portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company’s operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

See Also

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