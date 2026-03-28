National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 87,493 shares.The stock last traded at $162.2670 and had previously closed at $161.42.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41.

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National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

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National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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