Nathaniel Gandert Sells 21,349 Shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 21,349 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $16,652.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 590,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,388.76. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Images this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GETY. Zacks Research downgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.