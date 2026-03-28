MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Issues Earnings Results

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 211.01% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MSAI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.12. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in MultiSensor AI by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 26,489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in MultiSensor AI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 522,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MultiSensor AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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