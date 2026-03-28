Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $184.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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